Delhi Confidential: The Other Ticket

WITH THE party yet to finalise its candidates, BJP leaders are flooded with requests from ticket seekers across the country. While some visit the party headquarters, which has become hub of hectic activities, some send emails while others keep calling those who matter in the party. On Tuesday, BJP’s Delhi MLA Om Prakash Sharma received a call on his cellphone. Sharma took the call and in a minute his expression changed. In his characteristic tone, the Vishwas Nagar MLA scolded the caller: “Arrey, people are calling leaders for Lok Sabha tickets now and you want tickets for a cricket match? What kind of a request is this?” The caller wanted Sharma, treasurer of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), to arrange a ticket for the India-Australia match on Wednesday.

Advertising

Point Blank

WITH rumours doing the rounds that many sitting MPs may be dropped from the candidates’ list, BJP’s Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj appears to be in no mood to take a chance. He has written a two-page letter to state party president Mahendra Nath Pandey giving out the caste combination in his constituency to say that he is the best bet for the party. Stating that an OBC candidate could win the constituency, he wrote, “There is no OBC candidate better than me in the district.” He reminded the party that it has been under criticism for sidelining OBCs. He also said that he had no intention to contest the election from any other constituency. “I am confident that you would respect my feelings and would not do injustice to me,” he wrote.

Q&A On Twitter

ELECTION COMMISSIONER Ashok Lavasa has been fairly active on Twitter lately, especially since the announcement of poll dates on Sunday. He has been fielding questions directed at him and responding to general comments as well. On Sunday, when former Finance Minister of J&K Haseeb Drabu asked why the election schedule for Lok Sabha polls in the state shows eight seats when there are only six, Lavasa clarified that was because Anantnag is going to poll in three phases. On Monday, when Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav posted a list of questions on why states such as Odisha and Maharashtra were voting in four phases and West Bengal in seven, Lavasa replied that all his questions have a rational explanation, but deployment of central forces cannot be discussed on a public platform. He then said Yadav was welcome to his office for a discussion.