Delhi Confidential: Hero of Zero Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi took some time to praise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday. While there was praise for his handling of Covid, Joshi also appreciated Birla giving new MPs a chance to speak in Parliament. “You have become the hero of Zero Hour,” Joshi said.

In Protest

The Congress-led Opposition held an impressive protest against the farm Bills, but it seems better coordination would have got more MPs to join them. First, some Congress leaders stood in front of the Gandhi statue before the Lok Sabha was to meet at 6 pm, but no one seemed to know who would do what. First Gaurav Gogoi raised slogans, then Manickam Tagore asked Hibi Eden to lead the slogan-shouting. Slowly, MPs from the DMK, NCP and Left joined, but other Opposition parties were missing, apparently because they were not informed. As the leaders marched from the Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue, Kerala MPs shouted slogans in Malayalam and then Tamilians did so in their language. Later, Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu brought some haystacks, with which MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue.

Israel Calling

Amid the pandemic, Israel’s ambassador Ron Malka has started domestic diplomatic travel. In Gujarat, he met Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and thanked him for the “warm hospitality & insightful conversation”. Malka said the Adani group has the qualities needed for successful partnership. Adani called Israel “an inspiring nation”, and said there was so much to learn from “technology, agriculture, defence, energy, water”.

Show Of Support

Several farmers from districts surrounding Delhi reached the official residence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and congratulated him on the passage of farm Bills. They included senior citizens, sporting masks and turbans. They held placards that read: ‘Farmers have got full freedom after 70 years’.

