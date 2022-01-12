Delhi Confidential: Getting House in Order

With many Parliament staff members testing positive for coronavirus, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have directed the secretaries-general of both Houses to examine in detail the prevailing scenario and suggest effective measures at the earliest for safe conduct of the coming Budget Session. They have sought a review of the adequacy of Covid-19 protocols followed during the Winter Session. The 2020 Monsoon Session was the first full session held under Covid-19 protocols, with Rajya Sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha in the latter half, and MPs were seated across the chambers of the two Houses and galleries to maintain adequate distance. These protocols were followed for the first part of the 2021 Budget Session, but returned to normal timings after the second part of the session — the members sat in chambers and galleries of their respective Houses.

Era Error The Press Information Bureau’s fortnightly magazine, New India Samachar’s January 1-15 issue may have largely gone unnoticed until Tuesday, when the PIB tweeted from its official handle a page from the latest issue. The article, part of its cover report “Towards a golden era”, has mentioned two well-known Hindu personalities as contributors to the Bhakti movement, which the article said “served as a precursor to the revolt of 1857”. Of the three people mentioned, Swami Vivekanand and Ramana Maharshi were not even born by 1857. While Vivekanand was born in 1863, Maharshi was born in 1879. The mistake, mentioned under the “golden period” in the article, was pointed out by many on social media. The tweet by PIB, sharing the page, on Tuesday mentioned that there was “great participation of the common man in freedom movement” but many have been forgotten.