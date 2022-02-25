Delhi Confidential: Home, Abroad

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla, who is on a five-day trip to the UAE, visited the Swami Narayan temple in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Impressed by the grandeur of the temple, Birla got a chance to meet the artisans who were involved in its construction. It was then that he realised that many of them were from his home state Rajasthan – from Bharatpur and Alwar regions. He was impressed by their plans to bring in water from Ganga and Yamuna to create a feeling of confluence of the holy rivers inside the temple. On Wednesday, too, the Speaker was surprised to see Bundi, Jodhpur and Alwar engraved at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. He was told that the construction materials were brought from several places and the names of all such places are engraved there.

Voice from Left MUCH HAS been written and said about the split of the Communist Party in 1964 – into CPI(M) and CPI – one faction, which formed the CPI(M), was closer to the Chinese Communist Party and those who remained in parent party CPI agreed with the line of the Communist Party of the erstwhile Soviet Union. That is history. On Thursday, as Russia invaded Ukraine, the CPI(M) was silent but the CPI put out a statement. Three paragraphs and 126 words, but there was no mention of Russia. It expressed deep concern and anguish over the military conflicts in and around Ukraine. Further, it said the CPI believes war is not the solution for any geo-political conflict in any part of the world and that conflicts could be solved only through peaceful means and meaningful dialogue. While the CPI did not mention Russia, it did mention the US and NATO as it said Washington’s move to expand NATO to the “East and any part of the world would be an eternal threat to world peace”.