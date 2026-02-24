Delhi Confidential: Friend or Not?

Over 700 MPs have been appointed to the 64 Parliamentary Friendship Groups constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to deepen dialogue and exchanges with lawmakers across continents. While most members are looking forward to the opportunity to interact with legislators of other countries and expand their horizons, Kerala’s Congress MP Shafi Parambil, who is included in the group for Israel, is in a fix over his participation as the population in his home state — Kerala — is polarised over the issue of Israel-Palestine conflict. Parambil, whose parliamentary constituency Vadakara has a significant Muslim population, will have a tough time engaging in friendly interactions with the lawmakers from Israel, said Congress leaders. Another team that would be interesting to watch would be BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri-led group —in which former CJI Ranjan Gogoi is also a member — because it is assigned for Ukraine.

Song & Anthem Perhaps in a first after the recent order by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the national song, Vande Mataram, was played before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the unveiling of the bust of C Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian governor general of independent India. The dignitaries on the dais, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and several Union ministers, stood in attention as the two pieces were played. Maiden Meet The Union Cabinet is scheduled to convene for the first time at Seva Teerth, the new PMO building, on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in the functioning of the government. This will be the Cabinet’s first meeting since the Prime Minister’s Office relocated to the newly established executive enclave on February 13 from the historic South Block building on Raisina Hill. On Tuesday, several ministers’ offices were abuzz with activity ahead of the high-level meeting.