For A Smooth Session

THOUGH ECONOMIC issues did not play as much a role as desired by the opposition parties during the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition is now keen to put the government on the mat on these issues during the Budget this week. However, there appeared differences between the treasury benches as well as opposition members about the time that should be allocated for the discussion. Citing the list of other legislative business, the treasury benches were objecting to the demands of time from the opposition. However, sources said Speaker Om Birla intervened and allocated more time than the opposition demanded. Now, Birla hopes for a smooth discussion without major disruption.

Call For Results

With the BJP launching a membership campaign aiming at doubling its members, the party’s new working president, J P Nadda, had a session with the party’s morcha leaders on Sunday. At the day-long meeting, Nadda addressed leaders briefly, leaving the podium for general secretary (organisation) Ramlal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national convener of the membership drive. But Nadda did not mince words, saying he expects “quantifiable” result from the party’s wings. Drawing an analogy of the Rath Yatra, he told the leaders that he did not want them to say that “they also participated” in the mission, but he wanted them to “show the results in quantifiable” terms.

Work Space

THE ROOM earlier occupied by former Union minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament has now been allotted to Thaawar Chand Gehlot in his capacity as the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. However, the person who is found most often working out of that room is BJP working president J P Nadda, who lost his room that was allotted to him in his capacity as Health Minister in the last government. Being just a MP, Nadda is not entitled to be allotted a room. But the room just outside the Upper House appears very convenient for Nadda.