Delhi Confidential: Boosting Bonding

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has found a new way to develop a bonding with MPs across parties. Earlier, every MP used to get a message from the Speaker on his or her birthday, but now Birla has asked the Lok Sabha channel to air a programme on their birthdays, including greetings and a short documentary on them. Another suggestion he has given to the secretariat is to ensure that member-related programmes are anchored by daughters of members concerned. The families should be involved in making them, he has suggested.

Istanbul Meet

Relations between India and Turkey may be strained over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements on Kashmir, but soft power diplomacy is on. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan Saturday met Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan during his visit to the country. They discussed Khan’s ongoing movie project, which he is planning to shoot in Turkey, and cultural influences and social sector projects at the Presidential palace in Istanbul.

Question Time

Food ministry officials may have to face some tough questions from members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour as they will brief the committee Monday about the social security and welfare measures for inter-state migrants, unorganised and informal sector workers. The meeting comes at a time when a large number of migrant workers have walked back to their villages. And a substantial quantity of free foodgrains announced for them as part of the government’s package has not reached the beneficiaries. Officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will also brief the committee headed by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

