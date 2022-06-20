Delhi Confidential: Foreign Trip

ODISHA CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik’s foreign tour this week – only his second such trip during his 22-year rule – has triggered interest in political circles. When he went out of India last time – to London in 2012 – his party had witnessed a rebellion led by his once-close associate Pyari Mohan Mahapatra, which he managed to control, giving directions over the phone to party leaders on what to do. While no one sees the possibility of a repeat this time, sources said his visit – first to Rome where he is expected to meet the Pope and then to West Asia for a business summit – is a reflection of his political farsightedness. Patnaik has been following a multi-pronged approach in politics – he has been fiercely opposing BJP locally, and backing it at the Centre – but now wants to have a “secular image” for himself at the national level. Incidentally, the Centre has given permission to him to visit Rome and meet the Pope while it had denied the same to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.