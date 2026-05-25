Delhi Confidential: Pat From Top

THE CONGRESS high command appears to be pleased with the way NSUI president Vinod Jakhar has led the protests against the NEET-UG paper leak in different cities. Party sources said Rahul Gandhi sees great potential in Jakhar as a leader ready to hit the streets “without being intimidated”. Gandhi has communicated to the Congress student wing chief to continue holding the protests for the next one week. Over the past few days, Jakhar has led the protests in several cities, including Guwahati, Hyderabad and Jaipur, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Unlikely ally

WITH ASSEMBLY polls less than a year away in Uttarakhand, Congress veteran and former CM Harish Rawat appears to have got an unlikely cheerleader — former BJP CM and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. At an event in Dehradun on Saturday for the release of a documentary on Rawat’s political and social life, Koshyari not only shared the stage with the Congress stalwart but also reached for A B Vajpayee’s trademark optimism. Quoting the late PM’s famous line, “Haar nahi manunga, raar nahi thanunga”, he advised Rawat to keep fighting on politically. The optics was hard to miss in a state where Rawat remains the Congress’s tallest face and his CM ambitions are an open secret.