Delhi Confidential: Leader’s picks

LEADER OF Opposition Rahul Gandhi and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday screened around 15 candidates for the post of NSUI president. Sources said the interview, which was conducted in the group discussion format, lasted around 40 minutes. The group discussion saw Gandhi ask the candidates questions about their background, the current political scenario and the Congress’s history and ideology. Candidates from across the country were screened during the discussion and a decision on the new NSUI president will be taken soon, said the sources.

Visitor Database

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has developed a system to identify party workers who spend more time at the SP headquarters in Lucknow than at their respective constituencies. Sources said a photograph is clicked and contact number is collected for every worker and leader visiting the party office to meet Yadav or other senior leaders. As the SP has started preparing for 2027 UP Assembly polls, footfall of ticket aspirants and those eager to get space in the party organisation is increasing. Sources said a database of the photographs and contact numbers is being prepared to check how frequently the worker or leader visits the party office in a month. Sources said the data will help the party leadership select workers who are more active on the ground and not seeking favours from leaders in the state capital.