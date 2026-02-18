Premium

Delhi Confidential: Leader’s picks

Candidates from across the country were screened during the discussion and a decision on the new NSUI president will be taken soon.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, NSUI presidentLeader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Make us preferred source on Google

LEADER OF Opposition Rahul Gandhi and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday screened around 15 candidates for the post of NSUI president. Sources said the interview, which was conducted in the group discussion format, lasted around 40 minutes. The group discussion saw Gandhi ask the candidates questions about their background, the current political scenario and the Congress’s history and ideology. Candidates from across the country were screened during the discussion and a decision on the new NSUI president will be taken soon, said the sources.

Visitor Database

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has developed a system to identify party workers who spend more time at the SP headquarters in Lucknow than at their respective constituencies. Sources said a photograph is clicked and contact number is collected for every worker and leader visiting the party office to meet Yadav or other senior leaders. As the SP has started preparing for 2027 UP Assembly polls, footfall of ticket aspirants and those eager to get space in the party organisation is increasing. Sources said a database of the photographs and contact numbers is being prepared to check how frequently the worker or leader visits the party office in a month. Sources said the data will help the party leadership select workers who are more active on the ground and not seeking favours from leaders in the state capital.

Suits & Summit

DELHI POLICE’S security unit officers deployed at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam have left many attendees confused about their role at the event. Their official uniform — navy blue blazer, matching trousers, paired with light blue shirt — looks similar to the formal blue suits worn by many participants from the tech industry, making it difficult to tell one from the other. A participant remarked that a blue men’s suit typically reflects corporate culture. To resolve the confusion on Tuesday, the Delhi Police deployed around 150 additio-nal personnel in traditional khaki uniforms alongside the security unit officers, ensuring a clear distinction between police personnel and summit attendees.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of man mowed down by minor
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement