Delhi Confidential: Delhi Date

Bihar-based LJP, too, will demand a respectable number of seats. The meeting between leaders of the two NDA constituents is also important because BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to visit Patna this month to hold meetings on Lok Sabha polls. Bihar-based LJP, too, will demand a respectable number of seats. The meeting between leaders of the two NDA constituents is also important because BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to visit Patna this month to hold meetings on Lok Sabha polls.

When JD(U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reaches Delhi on Saturday, all eyes will be on his engagements — which could include a meeting with Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan. Nitish will be in Delhi to attend the JD(U) national executive meeting on Sunday, but there could also be a courtesy meeting with Paswan, sources in LJP said. The meeting assumes significance as the JD(U) is mounting pressure on the BJP to finalise seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls. Bihar-based LJP, too, will demand a respectable number of seats. The meeting between leaders of the two NDA constituents is also important because BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to visit Patna this month to hold meetings on Lok Sabha polls.

Question And Answer

A few months ago, when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi raised a question on women not joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan wrote to Rahul saying that women do not need to join RSS because they work with Rashtriya Sevika Samiti. Samiti is an RSS affiliate and has women members. On Friday, Mahajan was the chief guest at a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Lakshmibai Kelkar, founder of the Samiti. In her speech, Mahajan said that when a prominent person gave a statement asking why women do not join the Sangh, she could not reply with a public statement because she was the Speaker. So she wrote a letter to that leader telling him about the Sangh and Samiti, and sent him a book about the Samiti founder. Mahajan did not name the leader, but a press release issued by RSS office Vishwa Samvad Kendra mentioned Rahul in this context.

Paying Tribute

The occasion was the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh-BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was the first to offer floral tributes at his portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Narendra Modi, who was next as per protocol, kept standing. The pause was indicative of what he wished. Former deputy PM L K Advani moved forward and placed petals near Mookerjee’s portrait. The PM followed.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App