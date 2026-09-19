Delhi Confidential: Nitin Nabin’s solemn Punjab welcome, ministries prepare to leave Krishi Bhawan

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WITH THE government set to vacate Krishi Bhawan, the ministries housed there are also preparing to leave the premises. It is learnt that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has formed six teams to coordinate various tasks, including logistics, transport and seating arrangements at the new office. One of the teams has been asked to inspect the new premises, signage, electrical fittings and air-conditioning, while another team is assigned the duty to check seating arrangements for all the employees. A dedicated team has been formed to track the transfer and placement of official records and confidential files.