Delhi Confidential: Nitin Nabin’s solemn Punjab welcome, ministries prepare to leave Krishi Bhawan

A subdued welcome marked Nitin Nabin’s Punjab visit, while government ministries prepare for relocation as Krishi Bhawan is set to be vacated.

By: Express News Service
1 min readUpdated: Sep 19, 2026 09:50 AM IST
BJP MP Raghav Chadha, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon interacts with victims and family members affected by drugs on the sidelines of the launch of Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, in Pathankot. BJP MP Raghav Chadha, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon interacts with victims and family members affected by drugs on the sidelines of the launch of Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, in Pathankot.
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Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today:  Nitin Nabin gets a subdued welcome in Punjab during his anti-drug outreach, while ministries prepare to relocate from Krishi Bhawan.

  1. 01

    Solemn Welcome

    A SINGLE saffron sash and around a dozen roses — one each from a party worker — greeted BJP national president Nitin Nabin when he landed in Punjab’s Pathankot on Friday to launch an outreach against substance abuse. The welcome lacked the usual fanfare and presents — bouquets, garlands, shawls and artefacts — offered by party leaders to the BJP president during his visit to any State or Union Territory. The reason: Nabin was visiting Punjab to meet the grieving family members of those who lost their lives due to drug addiction. Nabin launched the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, one of the BJP’s most significant electoral initiatives in the poll-bound state, from Pathankot.

  2. 02

    On the Move

    WITH THE government set to vacate Krishi Bhawan, the ministries housed there are also preparing to leave the premises. It is learnt that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has formed six teams to coordinate various tasks, including logistics, transport and seating arrangements at the new office. One of the teams has been asked to inspect the new premises, signage, electrical fittings and air-conditioning, while another team is assigned the duty to check seating arrangements for all the employees. A dedicated team has been formed to track the transfer and placement of official records and confidential files.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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