Delhi Confidential: Praise In House

ROAD AND Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday got appreciation from unexpected quarters in the Lok Sabha. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi appreciated Gadkari’s work by thumping her desk. During Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari’s ministry in which he gave a detailed description of the works being executed and those being undertaken to expand the transport network. He also said he was happy that his work was appreciated by MPs across party lines. At this, when a BJP MP told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the “wonderful” works being carried out by him, Sonia Gandhi smiled and started thumping the desk as a sign of appreciation. Other Congress leaders followed suit.

Tit For Tat

WITH TENSION growing between West Bengal government and the Centre, the Trinamool Congress appears to have become the most vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. On Thursday, when the Prime Minister entered the Lok Sabha to reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to Presidential address, some Trinamool MPs started shouting “Chowkidar chor hai”! As they kept making comments, the Prime Minister said: “It looks like Congress has outsourced its job to some of its friends… Anyway, they (Trinamool) will have to show gratitude to the support in Kolkata two days ago.”

The Delay

THE GOVERNMENT till date has only announced names of six Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) out of the 20 promised. The UGC last week had asked the HRD Ministry to clarify whether an additional 10 institutions, over and above the original mandate of 10 public and 10 private IoEs, can be considered for the status. Although there is roughly a month left before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, the government seems in no hurry to clarify its stand to the UGC. The buzz has it that it is unlikely the government will announce names of the remaining IoEs before the Lok Sabha elections.