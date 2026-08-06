Delhi Confidential: Quick Fix

When Shafi Parambil, Congress MP from Kerala, went to meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday with a complaint, the latter lived up to his ‘action-oriented’ image. Shafi brought to Gadkari’s notice how heavy rains have caused cave-ins and collapse of retaining walls at many places on the under-construction national highway in his Vadakara constituency, and that he was under fire from the voters. In order to drive home the point, Shafi even showed memes and videos blaming him and Gadkari for the pitiable condition of the road. Gadkari immediately called the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, asking them to redress the MP’s grievance.

Chair, Care

It took Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari by surprise when none other than Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan sought toll exemption for former MPs during a Zero Hour discussion in Parliament on Wednesday. The Chairman said being a former MP, he wants to say that former parliamentarians, too, have to travel here and there in connection with people’s work in their respective areas. Gadkari responded positively, saying that his ministry will think about it and report to the Chairman.

Left Out

Congress leaders in Bihar are perplexed over the party high command not scheduling a meeting to discuss organisational matters of the state unit. While most states, including the ones not as politically significant, have been given a date and time for a meeting to discuss organisational structure and future strategy, Bihar has been left out. Leaders in the state are trying to understand the reason for this “omission”, but no one has a clear answer to it, say sources.