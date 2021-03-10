Delhi confidential: Making A Point

ROAD TRANSPORT and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has once again publicly hit out at bureaucratic inertia. This time speaking at a function he said he has told Secretary of his other ministry, MSME, that just like he has created record in roads construction, he would now like to create a record in the number of bureaucrats forced to retire or terminated by his ministry over non-performance and delays in decision-making. With his characteristic humour, Gadkari said he liked officers who took wrong decisions rather than those who delayed decision-making. To the audience, he said that people and stakeholders too should clamour for faster decisions from the bureaucracy. “Even a mother feeds her child only when the child cries,” he said.

Futile Attempt

SPEAKER OM Birla made a futile attempt to make Congress MP Manish Tewari to ask a question during the question hour while members of the Congress and other opposition parties were protesting against the increase in fuel prices. Tewari had given a notice for raising a supplementary question on the norms for procurement of foodgrains. “Don’t you want to ask this important question? People from your constituency would ask you whether you were not sent to ask questions that are concerning us?” Tewari said the House was not in order. The Speaker went on to remind the MPs that there had been an agreement that there will not be any disturbance during the question hour so that the MPs could ask questions to the government about issues related to their respective constituencies. But the opposition did not relent.

The Cut

THIS IS the first year of implementing the government’s ambitious new National Education Policy (NEP). The overall allocation for education in the Union Budget, however, has suffered a cut and this was criticised in the education circles, especially since education needs increased funds not just for implementing the NEP but also to recover from the prolonged school closures during the pandemic. It now turns out that while the Ministry of Education factored in the NEP and sought much more from the Finance Ministry, education ended up suffering a cut. In a report of the department-related Standing Committee placed in Parliament on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Department of School Education was allocated Rs 43648.66 crore as against the ministry’s demand of Rs 82137.16 crore. Similarly, the Department of Higher Education was allocated Rs 38350.65 crore, which is 63.56 per cent lesser than the projections made by the Education Ministry.