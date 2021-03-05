Delhi Confidential: Fond Memories

UNION MINISTER Nitin Gadkari on Thursday remembered his former party colleagues, the late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, at an unlikely event. After inspecting the progress of the Dwarka Expressway, an emotional Gadkari suddenly mentioned that he fondly remembered Swaraj and Jaitley who had graced the occasion of start of the work of this very project. Now that the project is nearing completion, they are sorely missed, he said.

Trade Talks

INDIA AND Sweden may have more than common than their love for tennis legends Bjorn Borg and Stefan Edberg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven on Friday. The country that gave the world Spotify and Ikea will be engaging with New Delhi on trade and investment, innovation, science & technology as well as research and development.

Boosting Ties

FRENCH AMBASSADOR to India Emmanuel Lenain is currently on his first official visit to Odisha, where he is trying to strengthen links between leading French and Odisha universities, especially in the area of sports, and boost French investments in smart city and renewable energy projects in the state. Lenain will also visit the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, and the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre. Thereafter, he will interact with hockey players training at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.