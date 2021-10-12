Delhi confidential: Search For Experts

ROAD TRANSPORT and Highways Ministry under Nitin Gadkari wants to form an Expert Advisory Group, which will formally advice it on matters relating to transport. The five-member group will have experts from various fields who would advise the ministry and the minister on matters such as driverless cars, alternate fuels like hydrogen fuel cell, electric vehicles, hyperloop, and cable-propelled transport options. It will also advise on “shared mobility” like app-based taxi services and car-pool. The search is on to find the right kind of people, keeping in mind that those applying do not have a conflict of interest while they sit on the panel.

Back To Office

AS PREPARATIONS for the key assembly elections next year pick pace, the BJP headquarters is also returning to normalcy. The party office, which had been almost deserted because of the pandemic, is steadily witnessing activities with the easing of the restrictions. Union ministers have now been asked to make themselves available for party cadre and leaders at the office frequently. On Monday, the exercise was resumed with Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya being present at the office in the afternoon. Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present at the office on Tuesday and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

All In A Day

THE BRITISH High Commission in New Delhi organised a “High Commissioner for a Day” over the weekend. Aditi Maheshwari, 20, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan spent a full day leading the British High Commission after winning a competition. Aditi, who aspires to join the IAS, is the fifth winner of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, organised annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child. As the UK’s top diplomat in India, Aditi experienced a broad variety of diplomatic activity. Alex Ellis, Deputy High Commissioner for the day (on other days, High Commissioner to India), drove her around in an electric vehicle. Aditi is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Physical Science from Miranda House.