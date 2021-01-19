Delhi Confidential: Eye On Safety

Speaking at an event about his experience of being in a road accident many years ago, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that at that time he had found out that his driver had cataract. He cautioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all government officials to get the eyesight of their drivers checked by private doctors. Government drivers often get fake certificates since bad eyesight makes them liable to lose their job, he said. After Gadkari, when Rajnath Singh rose to speak, he said that just now his aide had confirmed that all drivers working for him had their eyes checked already and they were fine.

Out Of Bounds

Following criticism of the NIA’s move to send summons to some farmer leaders, Delhi Police has closed the road outside the agency premises at CGO complex. The headquarters of the agency and the area around it was made out of bounds for all except NIA and MHA officials. Sources said the police took the step in anticipation of farmers staging a dharna in front of the agency.

Digital Learning

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been exploring new ways to utilise the digital platforms available to Parliament for the benefit of the MPs. Birla has asked officials to ensure that best practices and domain knowledge of Padma awardees can be shared with MPs. Padma awardees and social workers will share their knowledge and experiences that will be recorded and made available to the members online. The presentations will cover a range of areas such as agriculture, animal husbandry, biogas, agrobiodiversity conservation and micro finance, and these will be on members’ portal. The MPs can watch them as per convenience.