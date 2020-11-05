Delhi Confidential: Algebra Model

Nitin Gadkari

Last week, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had called out bureaucrats for their slow pace of decision-making. On Wednesday, he urged Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) chairman N V Marathe to take decisions fast on adoption new technologies. In a friendly tone, Gadkari said that taking years to take decision is “not good”. The representatives of ARAI were seen smiling. Gadkari, like the Prime Minister has done many times in the past, quoted the algebra example and said that when A2+B2 come together, the resultant 2AB is needed for India when all stakeholders come together.

Absent In Protest

The Congress has three Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, and all three senior leaders—Ambika Soni, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo—were missing at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s symbolic dharna at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. While Bajwa and Dhullo have openly spoken out against Singh in the past, Soni is said to not share a good rapport with the Punjab CM. It is said that the MPs were informed about the dharna through a terse WhatsApp message by the CM’s office. One MP said they were not told about the dharna plans earlier and the invitation on WhatsApp was perfunctory, and more like an afterthought to show that everyone was invited.

Political Guru

Barring the last few years, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav had fought the Congress all his life. Thus, his daughter Subhashini’s decision to join the Congress, and the party’s decision to field her as a candidate in Bihar, was surprising. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi threw a surprise by calling Yadav his guru while addressing a rally for Subhashini. Rahul said he and Yadav were together at a function in Andhra Pradesh a few years ago, and after the event they travelled in the same vehicle for about two hours. In those two hours, Rahul said, Yadav taught him a lot about Indian politics – perhaps no one had taught him that much about Indian politics before that, he added. So in a way, he said, Yadav is his guru and his daughter like his sister, whose protection is his responsibility.

