Delhi Confidential: Taking Stock

Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman

Starting Thursday, the Ministry of Finance, led by Nirmala Sitharaman, started a campaign to highlight how Budget promises have been kept. The ministry wrote on Twitter: “Taking India to new heights: building a healthier and more inclusive society”, along with an update on how 27,000 of the 1,53,000 health and wellness centres are up and running. The campaign will continue till January 29, with various ministries’ works being highlighted.

In Focus

Ahead of the election of the new BJP national president, a number of state units elected their presidents on Thursday. Being the state in-charge of Uttarakhand and West Bengal, national joint general secretary organisation Shivprakash should have been present during the election in both places. However, he chose to be in Kolkata. This was despite the presence of a battery of senior leaders at the election of Dilip Ghosh. Apart from Shivprakash, BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and general secretary P Muralidhar Rao were there. So was national executive member Arvind Menon, who has been stationed in the state for coordination work. The pictures of Ghosh’s election announcement were a clear indication of the party’s intense work in the state.

First Stop

Even as the inconclusive COP25 came to a close late last year, countries across the world have started preparing for COP26 in Glasgow at the end of this year. And as Glasgow kicks off preparations and pursues countries to meet their climate change goal, the first stop the Glasgow delegation made on its global tour was India. COP26 president Claire Perry met Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Thursday along with her delegation. Javadekar chaired a second meeting with a delegation of Commonwealth countries to chalk out ways these countries can cooperate further to meet climate goals this year.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App