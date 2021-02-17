Delhi confidential: Coining A Hit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Doomsday Man’ term for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during her reply to the Budget discussion in Lok Sabha has become a hit in BJP circles. Every party spokesperson and talking head of the party repeat it in their comments to the media. So much so that Sitharaman’s office was flooded with requests for the right Hindi usage to convey the meaning. Sitharaman, who still struggle with her Hindi, had given the task to one of her team members, who came up with the word “Pralay Munadi” – or someone who announces the coming of a deluge. Apparently, the translation was also well received.

Bonding Over Cricket

New British High Commissioner Alex Ellis went to Chennai to watch the Test match between India and England. Chatting with former India batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth, he recalled having watched the 1983 World Cup final between India and the West Indies at the Lord’s with his father. Ellis also reminisced the shots Srikkanth had played in that match. The former cricketer advised the British envoy to taste dosa, idlis and coffee as must-haves during his visit to Chennai.

Highway Culture

With past efforts to provide wayside amenities along the highways yielding lukewarm response, the government has revised the policy on how such amenities, meant for highway users to refresh themselves during journeys, should be. It says that such establishments with all necessary facilities are to come up every 40-60 km on highways. Along with amenities such as toilets, restaurants, parking, etc, each such facility must also have a kiosk that showcases local artisans’ craft.