Delhi confidential: Remembering Netaji

The centre has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 this year at a national and international level. A high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constituted to decide the programmes, and to supervise the commemoration. According to a government notification issued on Tuesday, the Centre has also decided to commemorate the January 23 of every year as “Parakram Diwas” to mark Netaji’s birthday and to instill in the youth patriotism. The decisions come run-up to the assembly elections in West Bengal this year.

Local Push

RAHUL GANDHI, who has been taking several measures to promote the scenic beauty and talents of his Wayanad constituency, has come up with a novel idea. His office welcomed the New Year with a calendar with the concept of ‘Our Wayanadu’, that brings out the picturesque and not-so-known spots in his constituency. But the calendar has become a talking point as it also presents 12 selected local people who have made a mark in various fields. They include a 70-year-old tribal woman who is an organic farmer despite being physically challenged; a winner at the special schoolchildren’s festival; an international volleyball player; a teacher who made learning fun through songs; a Class 7 student who developed a sanitiser vending machine and a cartoonist. His office is now publishing the calendar in English and Hindi too.

A Message

AS THE Indian cricket team won the Test match at Gabba, lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Without senior leadership Young team can win – lessons to be learnt.” Tagore, an MP from Tamil Nadu, is considered a member of Rahul Gandhi’s team. He is also the AICC in-charge of Telangana. His comment perhaps had political overtones and, if it had, many were wondering whether it was in the context of Congress at the national level, given the young versus old tussle that the party often witnessed, or about Tamil Nadu.