Delhi Confidential: Spiritual Bond

WHEN A delegation of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) visited the BJP office in the Capital on Tuesday, it didn’t seem like a foreign group was visiting the premises under ‘Know BJP’ programme. To receive the team led by RSP chairman Rabi Lamichhane, senior party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister and state BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal and former Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva among others, were waiting outside the office. Asked about the unusual fanfare for the visiting delegation, a BJP leader said: “Being Ram Bhakts we have to welcome those who came from Sita Mata’s native place.”

Renewed Push

DAYS AFTER Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a tribal rally organised by RSS-linked Janjati Suraksha Manch and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, the VHP on Tuesday said tribals who have converted to other religions should be deprived of all benefits that accrue to Scheduled Tribes. VHP president Alok Kumar demanded that the government should amend the Presidential Order in this context. Notably, this has been a longstanding demand of the Janjati Suraksha Manch, which has been spearheading a movement in this regard in tribal belts of the country. Shah’s presence in the May 24 event has given the demand a renewed push.

Summer Goals

IN VIEW of the severe heatwave conditions, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has directed all the district DCPs to treat complaints about water and power disruptions with urgency. Golchha has directed PCR units and local police to ensure prompt response to distress calls. Officials say the move aims to curb needless panic, prevent avoidable escalation and involvement of local political parties in these issues.