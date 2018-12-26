Delhi Confidential: Hunt For New Face

As the NDA has assured LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan of a Rajya Sabha route for his next entry to Parliament, the party has started a hunt for a replacement in his traditional Lok Sabha seat of Hajipur in Bihar. Party leaders claim that workers in the constituency are demanding that somebody from Paswan’s family be made the LJP candidate from the seat. Paswan too is looking for a new candidate as his replacement because his son Chirag, who is presently MP from Jamui, wants to contest in 2019 from the same seat.

Advertising

Real Estate Gain

When NDA constituent in UP Apna Dal (S) voiced its frustration with the BJP, alleging that workers of all three constituent parties of the alliance are disappointed, senior BJP leaders avoided confronting them in public. But, in informal conversation, they said that two top leaders of Apna Dal have got prime real estate locations as accommodation from the BJP government. They pointed out that Apna Dal president Ashish Patel — a member of the Legislative Council — was a few weeks ago allotted a bungalow in Lucknow that was earlier the official residence of former chief minister N D Tiwari; and his wife Anupriya Patel, a Union minister, has also been allotted a bigger bungalow in Delhi recently. Anupriya had been allotted a house on Pandara Road, but recently she was allotted a sprawling bungalow on Safdarjung Road.

Long Wait

West Bengal PCC president Somen Mitra had a long wait in Delhi before a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi that, according to sources, lasted “less than 15 minutes”. Many within the Congress feel it is a symptom of how little the Congress expects from the state where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is hobnobbing with TRS for a federal front.