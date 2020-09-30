Delhi Confidential: Wait And Watch

Nitish Kumar

Seat-sharing in the NDA is yet to be finalised in Bihar, and BJP leaders are tight-lipped about the LJP, which has been demanding 30-plus seats. A section of BJP leaders feels that if LJP contests alone, the party should claim more seats in its arrangement with the JD(U). While the BJP wants to contest the same number of seats as JD(U), the latter wants the upper hand, even if by one seat. The JD(U), led by CM Nitish Kumar, fears that contesting an equal number of seats would embolden the BJP after elections. While the two parties struggle to reach an agreement, the LJP impatiently awaits a response to its demand.

Travel Plans

As protests against the farm laws continue in Punjab and Haryana, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is planning to travel to the two states to sharpen the attack against the Central government. While a section of the Congress wants him to launch a padayatra, Covid protocol may come in the way of that. Top leaders from Haryana are meeting in Delhi Wednesday to chalk out the agitation plan. The Punjab Congress, too, is finalising its protest plan Wednesday. Once that is done, Rahul will travel to both states by road. Leaders said Rahul could travel to mandis and interact with farmers and join the party’s protest at some places.

Warm Welcome

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen (42) got married in July, after her wedding was postponed and rescheduled due to a busy first year in office that included the pandemic. PM Narendra Modi, who held a virtual bilateral summit meeting on Monday, congratulated her at the beginning of the meeting on her marriage to filmmaker and photographer Bo Tengberg (55) and said that he looked forward to welcoming her with her family to India.

Case Count

Rail Bhawan, which has recorded the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in its employees among all Central government offices, on Tuesday saw some more staffers testing positive at the premises. Officials are miffed that at this time, construction/maintenance activities are continuing in the building, with little regard to social distancing. More than 120 officials working in the building have tested positive so far.

