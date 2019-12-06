Delhi Confidential: A Thank You Note

President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind

Giving away the national Florence Nightingale Awards to 36 nurses at a ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, President Ram Nath Kovind was bothered by cough in the middle of his speech. After a pause and a sip of water, Kovind said in a lighter vein, addressing nurses in the audience, “I need your services.” The remark sent the audience into raptures. The award to late Lini Sajeesh from Kozhikode in Kerala, who died treating a Nipah patient, was conferred posthumously and received by her husband Sajeesh. In a first, a short video on the awardee preceded each award.

House In Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission seems to have hit Parliament building. Of late, there are visible efforts to keep the main building and the library building clean and in order. Given the special duty to supervise the cleanliness drive, Lok Sabha Secretariat director K Srinivasan takes two rounds of both buildings, including basement offices, corridors, the footpath around the buildings, and the surrounding lawns , to see whether everything is in order. Recently, an old elevator, used to carry big vessels to the Parliament canteen and lying damaged for almost eight months, was repaired to use it exclusively for carrying cooked food to the canteen.

Winning Over

Ahead of Friday’s election for the lone slot from Rajya Sabha in the composition of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Ashwini Vaishnav, the BJP member from Odisha, withdrew from the contest. Vaishnav is learnt to have written to House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and informed him of the decision. This leaves Amar Patnaik of BJD as the only candidate for the slot. With the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill coming up, it seems the government can do with all the support it can get.

