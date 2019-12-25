Delhi Confidential: Marathon Meetings

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

While it is very unusual for official functions to start before the arrival of a minister, the National Board of Examinations convocation on Tuesday did just that when Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was delayed by more than three hours at the Cabinet meeting. An apologetic Harsh Vardhan arrived around 2 pm for the 11 am event and spoke to the audience about how gruelling such meeting are — referring to a recent nine-hour review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All Eyes On CMs

Now that the central government has decided to go ahead with updating the National Population Register (NPR), it will be interesting to see how Chief Ministers like Nitish Kumar, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik react. All three had announced that they would not implement the NRC in their states. While the central government has tried to delink the NPR and NRC, it has in the past said that NPR is the first step towards creation of the National Register of Citizens. Kumar’s JD(U), Reddy’s YSRCP and Patnaik’s BJD had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament but changed their tune on the NRC.

Tourist Friendly

The Chinese embassy is delighted that signboards in Chinese have been put up at five ASI-protected archaeological sites in Uttar Pradesh, including the archaeological site at Sarnath, Buddhist relics at Chaukhandi Stupa, Kushinagar and Mahaparinirvana Temple, Piprahwa and Shravasti. Signboards in foreign languages will be installed at all iconic archaeological sites in India which are visited by more than 1 lakh tourists from a particular country every year. A total of five such foreign languages can be included. The work of installing signboards in Sinhalese was completed in November 2019 in view of the large number of Sri Lankan tourists visiting Sanchi.

