Delhi Confidential: Strategic Affair

Leuva Patidar leader Naresh Patel’s entry into Congress seems to be a matter of time. Although there is resistance in the party to the condition set by him — he wants Prashant Kishor to handle Congress’s poll campaign in Gujarat — the party, it seems, has made up its mind to induct him. Those critical of Kishor in the Congress — and there are many — say he and Patel are working in tandem. Kishor, they claim, wants the party to project Patel as its face, and Patel wants Kishor as the poll strategist. Patel is chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust, which manages the grand temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patidar community, near Rajkot. The Congress believes his entry will help attract the Leuva Patidar community to the party. The politically influential community is concentrated mainly in the Saurashtra region.

Musical Farewell

A dinner Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will host for 72 retiring members of the House on Thursday will have a musical touch. In the morning, the House will bid farewell to the retiring members; in the evening they will all join for a get-together at Naidu’s residence. At the dinner, some MPs are planning to exhibit their talent outside the political arena. So TMC’s Santanu Sen will play the guitar and his firebrand colleague Dola Sen will sing Rabindra sangeet. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva plans to enthrall everyone with some Tamil songs, and BJP’s Rupa Ganguly, too, is set to sing. As will her party colleague Ramachandra Jhangra and NCP’s Vandana Chavan. Then there will be a group rendition.

Discussion Board

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had a surprise meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Sharma, Congress’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, is retiring from the House. While there is a talk that he may be re-nominated from Haryana, there is no official word on it. But Rahul’s meeting with Sharma was seen as a good gesture extended by him to the retiring veteran, who is a member of the ‘Group of 23’ in the party. They discussed the political situation, especially the party’s prospects in Sharma’s home state, Himachal Pradesh, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year, and the state of affairs of the party in the Hindi heartland.