Delhi Confidential: All Set For Last Lap

All roads lead to Varanasi this week for BJP leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi going to be there for three days to campaign ahead of the last phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. With BJP campaigners leaving nothing to chance to ensure the party makes an impressive performance in Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency, many leaders have already arrived in Varanasi and could be spotted walking along the ghats. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal has been camping in Varanasi and running his office from there. Meghwal uses his morning walks to interact with the general people, the boatmen and others. Last week, he surprised members of the public, including those who were performing yoga, with his Bhajan singing. While Meghwal, in his traditional, colourful Rajasthani turban, instantly attracted attention, those with him got the moment captured for posterity.

Vocal For Local Math

Princeton University professor, Manjul Bhargava, believes the propagation of colonial-era textbooks and writings have kept the “Indian roots” of mathematics largely unknown to the public. A recipient of the Fields Medal, Prof Bhargava’s remarks, made during a session on India’s contribution to mathematics, organised by the AICTE on Friday, is interesting, given that he is a member of the 12-member committee to revise the National Curriculum Framework set up by the Centre. Joining the event virtually, Prof Bhargava said India’s fundamental contributions to mathematics are not covered even in school textbooks.