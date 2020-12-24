Delhi Confidential: Portugal Plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IF GLOBAL diplomatic travel resumes by next summer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be headed to Portugal for the India-EU summit. As Indian and Spanish foreign ministers and officials held discussions on Wednesday, the two sides were exploring the possibility of holding the summit in May 2021. Modi was supposed to go for the India-EU summit in Brussels in March this year, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Hague Gains

LOSING THE crucial tax dispute case against Cairn Energy in the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, the Indian government must pay over Rs 8000 crore in damages. But India’s loss against Cairn is former Solicitor General Harish Salve’s gain – he appeared for the British company. Salve was retained by the company alongside major law firms based in London and New York.

Record Attempt

CHILDREN PARTICIPATING in the India International Science Festival being organised by the government are set to attempt five Guinness World Records. In their first attempt at the Guinness Record, more than 6,874 children joined in to simultaneously attempt to build sun-dials. Fifty of these children physically built a sundial on the lawns of CSIR-NISTADS institute while the rest joined in online. For the first time, the festival had 130 students from London joining in to make the sun-dials. Whether the event will make it to the record books is yet to be seen.

