Delhi Confidential: PM’s Poems

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to share his poems for the second time in a fortnight. At the beginning of the year, the Prime Minister shared a poem with a video called “Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai”. On Thursday, he shared another poem on Twitter, written in Gujarati. In a few hours, he shared the Hindi translation of the poem, which centred around Sun God, and ends with “Suraj Dev ko shat shat naman”.

Pushback Time

A GROUP of scientists and medical experts has come out strongly against those “casting doubts on Indian scientific community by making politicised comments” on the research for Covid 19 vaccine. Slamming those doubting the work, 49 scientists and experts in a statement said their “reprehensible utterances are causing a huge credibility crisis for the Indian scientific community”. The signatories, led by former AIIMS Director T D Dogra, urged people to “reject the manipulations of vested interests aimed at politicisation and defamation of our nation’s scientists, doctors and scientific community for their narrow vested interests”.

Short Break

WITH THE Supreme Court not working on Thursday and Friday due to Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Bihu festivals followed by a local holiday, any development in connection with the court-appointed committee on farm laws – following the exit of BKU leader Bhupinder Singh Mann from it – may have to wait till January 18 when the benches sit again. Sources said whether Mann has communicated his decision to exit the committee to the top court will be known only when the Registry resumes work on Saturday.