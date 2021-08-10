Delhi confidential: Manipur a.k.a Mirapur

On the occasion of releasing the PM-Kisan installment on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with half-a-dozen farmers through video-conference. While interacting with a farmer from Manipur, Thingche Gangte, Modi appreciated the fact that she is growing and promoting organic pineapple. “At this time, the whole country has become a fan of Manipur. It seems people have started calling Manipur as Mirapur,” Modi said, referring to weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s achievements at the Tokyo Olympics. “First, it was Mirabai Chanu who excelled in the Olympics, now you and your FPO [Farmer Producer Organisation] has become an inspiration for farmers across the country.”

Wrong Move

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has managed to push several Bills and made her speeches to the point in the last few days amid protests and slogan-shouting by Opposition members, made a slight goof-up on Monday. When the Chair asked her to take up item number 20 — which was the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — she moved the Deposit (Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was next in the list of items. Although the Parliamentary Affairs minister tried to alert her, Sitharaman continued speaking on the second Bill. It took a few minutes for her to realise the goof-up. She expressed her regret to the Chair and started speaking on the first Bill.

More Lock, More Rage

After locking senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle, the microblogging site has now locked the party’s digital channel INC TV’s handle. The reason seems to be the same — INCTV had posted a photograph of Rahul with the family of the nine-year-old rape victim. A livid Congress party continued to accuse the Centre of targeting Opposition leaders. For its part, the Youth Congress staged a demonstration outside Twitter India’s office in Delhi’s Mehrauli.