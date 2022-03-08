Delhi Confidential: Winners All The Way

On the eve of women’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with winners of the 2020 and 2021 editions of Nari Shakti Puraskar, awarded together due to delays caused by the pandemic. Modi met the awardees at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. One awardee, Radhika Menon, a Merchant Navy Captain from Kerala, narrated a story that had Modi burst out laughing. Menon said that she travelled around the world for her work, and when she would dock in countries such as Pakistan or China, which “don’t share friendly relations” with India, the people of those countries would nevertheless tell her: “Your country has a very strong leader.”

Welcome, Er, Home

On Monday, a video emerged on social media in which students returning from Ukraine are seen purportedly ignoring Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy’s efforts to welcome them with a flower each — the video shows them walking past him. This is one of the series of such snubs felt by ministers, which, it is learnt, have left many of them not very pleased. Last week, a video of Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s purported arguments with a Romanian mayor emerged on social media, which had followed a video on social media of Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi’s welcoming gesture being nearly ignored by students landing back home.

Junior Aligned

The Congress’s decision to send Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda to Uttarakhand as an observer is interesting given the fact that his father, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is strongly aligned with G-23 leaders in the party. Hooda junior had campaigned actively in Uttar Pradesh and had also accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she went to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of farmers killed there. While Hooda senior is said to be pushing for a leadership change in Haryana Congress, and the high command remains unconvinced, the increasing closeness of his son to the leadership has amused a section of party’s leaders.