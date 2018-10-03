Delhi Confidential: Special Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at an event Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at an event Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The concluding ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, had an unlikely personality sitting in the front row. The first row had ministers of the Union government or chief ministers on one side, and international diplomats on the other. Sitting with the ministers was a spiritual leader — Mata Amritanandamayi, who heads the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kerala. She was present as an awardee, for her Math is the largest contributor to the Swachh Bharat Kosh of the government. It has given a cumulative $14 million in four years of the total $117 million collected. There were two awards for states based on a survey. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh won the best performing state and best involvement in citizen’s feedback awards, respectively. Satara in Maharashtra was the best performing district. All three states have BJP governments.

Busy Schedule

Leaders of the farmers’ protest were in touch with Home Minister Rajnath Singh while he was in Kolkata to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting. The minister had first scheduled a meeting with farmers late Monday night, upon his return to the Capital. The meeting, however, had to be cancelled due to delay in his arrival. Singh finally met the farmers on Tuesday for over three hours.

Youthful Image

With election season here, the BJP seems keen to put its young leaders on the task of keeping up the party’s image. The central BJP has appointed eight young and articulate leaders for television debates, which have so far been dominated by national spokespersons. They are Nupur Sharma, Charu Pragya, Neha Joshi, Swadesh Kumar and Niti Jain (for English and Hindi news channels), Priya Sharma (English) and Rohit Chahal, Jayram Viplav and Priya Chaudhary (for Hindi channels). The party hopes that these faces will not only make the BJP’s image more appealing to the youth, but add a fresh perspective to the debates.

Making A Connection

Indo-Pak ties may have suffered a setback, but Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Tuesday tried to do his bit. After the video of ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ — Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan — was released by the MEA, Bisaria pointed out that Pakistan’s singer Shafqat Amanat Ali had lent his voice to the global chorus in honour of the Mahatma on his birth anniversary. He was referring to the medley by artistes from 124 countries, who had either sung or played the bhajan.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App