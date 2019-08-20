Delhi Confidential: Trending Show

The episode of Discovery Channel’s popular Man Vs Wild show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aired last week. The episode, it seems, broke a record on social media. The host of the show, Bear Grylls, tweeted on Monday that the episode with Modi was “officially the world’s most trending televised event”. He claimed that it had 3.6 billion impressions on Twitter, which left behind the Super Bowl, a sporting event, which had 3.4 billion impressions. Grylls tweeted with the hashtag #PMModionDiscovery.

Hearing On

Advertising

With the Constitution Bench of Supreme Court hearing the Ayodhya case not sitting on Monday, there was speculation on whether the hearing would be affected for more days. But it is learnt that the bench will convene on Tuesday. With Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi set to retire on November 17, the attempt will be to complete the hearing and pronounce a judgment before that.

On Last Lap

As elections draw closer, incumbents are trying to rush in order to launch or inaugurate schemes to project achievements of their governments. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, for instance, is learnt to have headed to Delhi to meet top functionaries, soliciting their time to inaugurate projects before the model code of conduct kicks in. On his list is also the inauguration of the state’s new Assembly building, for which Das is keen to make it a memorable event for the state.