Delhi Confidential: Friendly Signals

On the day he and his party celebrated a spectacular victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the regional parties that won Assembly elections and promised that his government would try to work shoulder to shoulder for the states’ development. In order to give a clear signal that the BJP wants to continue its warm ties with friendly parties, despite its brute majority at the Centre, the BJP is inviting their leaders for the swearing-in ceremony, a party leader said. Senior leaders are being cautious in their comments on regional party leaders, though they fought a bitter electoral battle. Leaders, it seems, have been asked to be very careful with their comments on opposition leaders.

Post-Poll Silence

Advertising

BSP chief Mayawati had made her debut on social media through Twitter in January for “speedy interaction with media and masses”. She made a formal announcement about it in February, drawing attention from various quarters, and the number of followers on Twitter crossed 2.94 lakh. Her handle was regularly updated during the polls with her statements and campaign schedules. It shows 245 tweets in four months. However, it remained active till May 17, the last day of Lok Sabha poll campaign, and no message was posted after that date. Mayawati issued a press statement after declaration of poll results on May 23, but that was not posted on the Twitter handle.

Space Issues

The efforts of departments other than National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) to vacate Sardar Patel Bhawan were started last year, but they are yet to find new places. NSCS recently issued an order that private vehicles of the officers and employees of rank of director and below of departments other than NSCS will not be parked at Patel Bhawan. So, private vehicles of officers up to director rank of these departments are now being parked at Patel Chowk Metro Station. They include offices of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.