Delhi Confidential: House Chant

THE VICTORY in the Assembly elections for the BJP has obviously left the party MPs jubilant and they make no attempts to hide their excitement. On Monday, when Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla welcomed the parliamentary delegation from Austria, who were seated in the chamber. While he was speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the house. Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam stood up and started thumping the desk to congratulate the Prime Minister. Soon, the other BJP MPs joined him and they started chanting ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’, leaving the Opposition bewildered. The Speaker had to stop for the chorus to end to continue his welcome speech.

Star Attraction

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann was the star attraction in Lok Sabha on Monday. As Mann in his trademark yellow turban entered the House and sat on the back bench a few minutes before the session began, several MPs from opposition parties went to congratulate him. He then went up to the treasury benches to greet Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The AAP leader then walked up to the front rows of the opposition, and greeted the MPs there. He touched the feet of NC leader Farooq Abdullah and sought his blessings. Mann, who was an MP from Sangrur, later handed over his resignation to the Speaker.

House Order

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla, who has been strict about discipline in the House, on Monday lost his cool when he found that many MPs leave after their speeches. When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to address questions raised by the MPs while participating in a debate over Jammu and Kashmir Budget, Birla stopped the minister and suggested that she should not respond to the questions raised by those who disappeared after their speeches. The minister said she would follow his direction. He said he would talk to floor leaders so that there is strict instruction that their MPs should remain in the House.