Delhi Confidential: In PM’s defence

RESENTMENT AMONG Kerala MPs over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s treatment to an all-party delegation from the state does not appear to have died down. Two days after Congress’s K C Venugopal mentioned in the Lok Sabha about the PM’s “indifferent attitude”, CPM’s P Karunakaran on Wednesday said Modi had a “negative approach” to the issues, including the flood situation in the state, raised by state leaders. However, four ministers jumped in to counter him. First, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad protested saying “it was not fair” to blame the PM. Then Minister of State Kiren Rijijju clarified it was the PM who sent him to Kerala to visit flood-hit areas. This was endorsed by his ministerial colleague Arjun Ram Meghwal. Then Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh wondered why the Kerala MPs were praising Rijijju but criticising the PM who sent him. “Please congratulate the Prime Minister… he has met you, listened to you and sent his minister.”

Yoga In

WOMEN AND Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has decided to incorporate yoga into the national nutrition mission. On Wednesday, at the meeting of the National Council of the mission, chaired by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Rajiv Kumar and attended by Maneka, minister Ram Vilas Paswan among others, the WCD Ministry along with AYUSH Ministry released yoga guidelines for adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers and even for toddlers in the age group of three to six. As part of the mission branding exercise, the ministry also released caller ring tones using the tagline ‘Sahi Poshan toh Desh Roshan’.

Speed-breaker

THE IDEA to engage “Mystery Shoppers” to assess railway services has hit a bump. Although the idea is to be implemented, how to get it done is something that has run into rough weather. The file proposing that the job be given to Quality Council of India for around Rs 20 crore did not find favour with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. It is now being deliberated that it could be done by engaging scouts and guides for much less money.

