Delhi Confidential: Pep Talk

ACTING ON Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words during the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dece­mber 2025, the Union government has asked all states to nominate a group of senior as well as young IAS officers for “motivational and knowledge-sharing interactions” at the Statue of Unity on October 31. The senior officers are meant to spend the day with the younger officers in order to mentor them. The DoPT has asked all state governments to make arrangements for the proposed visit that coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Packed Week

ENTRUSTED WITH the responsibility of leading his party’s annual outreach to national media on the occasion of the completion of the NDA government’s 12 years in power, BJP president Nitin Nabin will camp in the Capital for the entirety of the coming week, according to party insiders. Nabin, who has been travelling acro­ss the country to familiarise himself with the party’s organisational chain of command, will hit the pause button on the exercise to be the face of back-to-back events related to the outreach between June 8 and 13.