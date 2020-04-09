Delhi Confidential: Epic Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Brazil’s President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, compared India’s move to allow export of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Lord Hanuman bringing “sanjeevani booti (herb)” in the epic Ramayan. “Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight of Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis,” Bolsonaro wrote. The letter arrived on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti.

Reading On

Amid many video conferences for coordinating party activities in states, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav does not want to reduce his reading time. Although he has to attend the daily conference of India Foundation, a think tank he is involved with, and coordinate the party’s initiative to mobilise the youth to support the government in its fight against coronavirus, Madhav completed Francis Fukuyama’s Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment last week. He is also doing two online courses .

Quick Learner

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may be a new entrant into BJP, but he did not forget to wish all BJP supporters on the party’s 40th foundation day on Monday. Earlier, he had lit lamps on Sunday, responding to the PM’s call.

