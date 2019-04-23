Delhi Confidential: Home Stop For Vote

The travel plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Monday and Tuesday had to be worked out to accommodate his twin responsibility as a citizen and the BJP’s main campaigner. Modi campaigned in Maharashtra and Rajasthan on Monday, and is scheduled to address rallies in eastern India — Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand — on Tuesday and Wednesday. But with Gujarat going to the polls on Tuesday, where he is a voter, Modi will be in Gujarat to cast his vote in Gandhinagar. To accommodate this, the PM went from Rajasthan to the Gujarat capital for a night halt so that he can cast his vote in the morning, before heading off to Odisha for campaign.

Advertising

Nomination Events

After BJP president Amit Shah’s nomination in Gandhinagar constituency became a big event, other senior BJP leaders appear to be taking a cue from it. Former Union minister and party’s Uttar Pradesh chief, Mahendra Nath Pandey, plans to make his nomination in Chandauli a memorable event — he has invited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, various ministers of his cabinet, the working president of NDA ally Apna Dal (S) Ashish Patel, and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, who is the BJP candidate in Azamgarh. Pandey is scheduled to file his nomination on April 24, just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his papers in adjacent Varanasi, which is expected to be a mega-show.

No Polls Now

Elections are unlikely to be announced for Vellore Parliamentary constituency before the last phase of Lok Sabha polls winds up. The Election Commission, it is learnt, will not announce a date unless it is convinced that abuse of money power has stopped. Moreover, the last phase of polling was notified on Monday, which now rules out the possibility of polls in Vellore before May 23, the seventh-phase polling day.