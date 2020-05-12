Delhi Confidential: Extra Time

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

At PM Narendra Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers, the biggest challenge seemed to be time management. In the previous meeting, the chronology of speakers was decided in advance. On Monday, however, Modi wanted to give everyone a chance to put forward their views. Everyone was allotted five minutes, but almost every CM exceeded the time limit. So the mid-meeting break, which was scheduled for 5.30 pm, was pushed to 6 pm. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who was among the last to speak, said that if the speakers take so much time then the video-conference could last until midnight. However, the CM who spoke immediately after Nitish took almost 20 minutes.

Broad View

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday had a broad-based virtual meeting regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, where US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Japan’s FM Motegi Toshimitsu, Brazil’s FM Ernesto Araujo and South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha took part. Their conversation covered the response to the pandemic, global health management, medical cooperation, economic recovery and travel norms.

Safety First

Days after an official tested positive for Covid-19 at the NITI Aayog headquarters, several measures have been taken to check the spread of infection in the NITI Bhawan building. While security personal have been provided face shields, a new device called ‘Corona Oven’ has been installed at the ground floor. Developed by a Bengaluru-based startup, the Corona Oven can disinfect masks, PPEs, paper, tools and groceries. However, another NITI official tested positive on Monday. He is the one of contacts of the officer who first tested positive.

