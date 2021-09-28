Delhi confidential: Tribute To Workers

AFTER A visit to the Central Vista project site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi – in a tribute to the efforts of the workers at the construction site – said when the new Parliament is ready, a digital archive must be set up, reflecting their personal details, including their names, the places they belong to and pictures. “All workers would also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this historic endeavour,” the PMO tweeted, quoting the Prime Minister.

The Absentee

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s absence from the campaign in Bhabanipur bypoll has not just left the Opposition camp but also the BJP circles taking about it. When the TMC taunted Chatterjee on social media about it, the Hooghly MP shot back saying the ruling party should instead focus on the bypoll to ensure that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not defeated. She added that she is “focusing on Uttarakhand as BJP’s election in-charge”. While her party men from Bengal are asking why she would stay away from the key bypoll in her state, the MP apparently cited health reasons initially. Another reason being cited is that Chatterjee did not like the BJP’s decision to field Priyanka Tibrewal from the seat.

Dark Corridors

AHEAD OF important meetings on the selection of new directors for IIT Delhi, Indore and Mandi, Shastri Bhawan, where the Ministry of Education is located, plunged into darkness due to a power cut Monday morning. The corridors turned pitch dark as the interiors of the building, which houses several ministries, do not receive any natural light, halting many officials in their tracks. However, electricity was restored within minutes, and the building came back to life.