Delhi confidential: At The Top

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has gone for a massive reshuffle, which is apparently aimed at changing his government’s image. However, his meeting with the new team at his residence, just ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, made it clear that there is no change of equations in the power structure in the top leadership. In the meeting, Modi was flanked by senior ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Gadkari as well as BJP chief J P Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. While Modi addressed them, these senior leaders were seated along with the Prime Minister.

Lucky Charm

WITH MINISTER of State for Home G Kishan Reddy being elevated as a Cabinet minister, being a junior minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs is being seen as a lucky charm. Reddy’s predecessor, Kiren Rijiju, too was elevated similarly as Minister with independent charge in the last Cabinet reshuffle. The buzz in the ministry is also that there would be a premium on the room Reddy occupied, as Rijiju too had the same office.

Twist In The Tale

THE ELEVATION of Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the Union Council of Ministers comes at a time the BJP’s Kerala unit is caught in a bitter fight with his his Malayalam channel Asianet News. The party in Kerala has in the past had several run-ins with the channel, which it complains is anti-Modi government. Chandrasekhar was earlier the NDA convenor in the state and his elevation as a central minister is bound to make the party versus channel equation more interesting in the days to come.