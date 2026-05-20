Delhi Confidential: Taking Stock

WITH PRIME Minister Narendra Modi convening a meeting of council of ministers on May 21, every minister and ministry is busy preparing their respective report cards. The Prime Minister is apparently expected to ask some ministers to make a presentation over the functioning and key decisions. Since the review meeting, the first such exercise this year, comes amid speculation of a possible Cabinet reshuffle, officials are under pressure not to miss any initiative taken by their respective ministries. The Prime Minister had earlier sought a report on the reform initiatives taken by each ministry.

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LEADER OF Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Lucknow and Raebareli on Tuesday gave a glimpse of factionalism within the party’s UP unit. Former state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who is now the AICC in charge for Odisha, was denied a pass to enter the airport in Lucknow as Gandhi reached. Lallu was later seen having an animated conversation with Gandhi while he sat in his car. A former MLA, Lallu has struggled to find space in the UP unit but has managed to get a senior position in the AICC after being made in-charge for Odisha in February 2025.