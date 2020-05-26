Delhi Confidential: Novel Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the absence of full-fledged celebrations on the first anniversary of the BJP’s return to power, the party is trying to mark the occasion in a different way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will write letters to 10 crore families, while party president J P Nadda will hold a Facebook live session with party workers across the country. The party will also organise interaction programs with various groups including digital media platforms. The Prime Minister’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat will be the major thrust of the campaign and the government’s “success” in handling the Covid-19 crisis would be its highlight. The national leadership has already informed the states to get ready for these programmes.

New Facilities

Establishing Covid-19 testing facilities are slowly becoming events at which it is worth marking a presence for politicians. On Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated such a facility in his constituency of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Now a coronavirus test can be done at the district hospital in Morena, Tomar tweeted. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also inaugurated a Covid-19 testing laboratory at Chushot Yokma in his constituency. This is the first such lab in the newly created UT.

Welcome Move

With various issues regarding availability of food for travelling migrants, especially on trains, coming to light, Railways got a helping hand from FMCG major ITC. Officers in Bihar’s Danapur division got ITC to donate 1 lakh packs of biscuits and snacks to remote locations as part of its CSR initiative. With Shramik Special trains slated to run for many more days, officials said such help from the private sector was welcome.

