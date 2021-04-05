Delhi Confidential: Foundation Day

POLLING DAY in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry is special for BJP workers – their party’s foundation day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party workers across the country through video conferencing at 10.30 am on Tuesday. BJP president J P Nadda will also give them a message. Apart from this, party workers will organise discussion sessions on the party’s philosophy, culture and policies at the local level.

Taking A Dig

THE Congress on Sunday took a dig at the central government over the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, with Randeep Surjewala saying it was sad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are too busy electioneering to take on the menace of Maoism. He said a decisive strategy should be put in place to tackle it. Interestingly though, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too was campaigning in Assam when the attack took place. As the toll mounted, he cut short his campaign and returned to Raipur on Sunday.