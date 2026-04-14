Delhi Confidential: Break from campaign

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is likely to take some time out of his West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls campaign schedule to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s first Bihar Chief Minister, said party insiders. The ceremony is likely to be held later this week after incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar draws the curtain on his long political innings in Bihar after chairing his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Celebrating Dalit Icons

Since last week, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) has been holding a series of events to mark the birth anniversaries of social reformers and Dalit icons, including Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Babu Jagjivan Ram. On Wednesday, the ministry is set to host a memorial lecture by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan to mark the 136th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address an Ambedkar Jayanti commemoration by the Scheduled Castes commission.