Delhi Confidential: Break from campaign

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is likely to take some time out of his West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls campaign schedule to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s first Bihar Chief Minister, said party insiders. The ceremony is likely to be held later this week after incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar draws the curtain on his long political innings in Bihar after chairing his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Celebrating Dalit Icons
Since last week, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) has been holding a series of events to mark the birth anniversaries of social reformers and Dalit icons, including Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Babu Jagjivan Ram. On Wednesday, the ministry is set to host a memorial lecture by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan to mark the 136th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address an Ambedkar Jayanti commemoration by the Scheduled Castes commission.
Doctor from Upper House
Whenever he visits his home district Gorakhpur, Rajya Sabha member and BJP national general secretary Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal takes some time out to attend to patients queuing up at his residence. Dr Agrawal, a former MLA from Gorakhpur, has an MD in pediatrics. During his visit last week, he told the people he wants to make it a practice of visiting Gorakhpur every month for at least a week and provide as much medical consultation as he can. Sources said Dr Agrawal writes his prescriptions in Hindi so that the visitors can easily read the name of the medicines.