Delhi Confidential: More on Samosas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison engaged in light-hearted banter over samosas, which Morrison had made a few days ago and had called them Scomosas. Morrison also talked about cooking Gujarati khichdi, and said they could have Modimosas, just like Scomosas.

Armed and Online

With the Supreme Court going full throttle on virtual hearings via video-conference, the court staff seem to have armed themselves with ‘tools’ to nudge lawyers in case they run into technical difficulties. On Thursday, the staff in one of the courts held up a placard which read “please unmute your audio” as a lawyer went on speaking without realising that his microphone was on mute mode. On Wednesday, one of the judges forgot to mute his microphone between the hearings and some comments he shared with fellow judges were audible to the counsel and media.

Urban Focus

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day celebrations will be Nagar Van or urban forests, in keeping with the international focus on biodiversity, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar announced. In the midst of a pandemic, World Environment Day — which is observed on June 5 every year — will be hosted by the ministry as a “virtual celebration”.

