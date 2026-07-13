Delhi Confidential: Special Mention In Auckland

UNION MINISTER Hardeep Singh Puri found a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora in Auckland on Saturday. This was in relation to the sacred Jore Sahib, the footwear of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur, preserved by the former diplomat’s family over generat­ions. Inviting the Sikh community to pay homage to the relics at Patna Sahib, the Guru’s birthplace where they are currently placed, the PM also underlined their journey to Delhi from Punjab with his Cabinet colleague’s family, until the final handover to the Sikh Sangat.

Hooked and Booked

The Pawar family has another reason to celebrate. After the recent wedding of Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati, preparations are now on for Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar’s engagement. Parth, son of former deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, the current deputy CM, is set to get engaged to Kayanat Dhar later this month. Family friends say the match had Ajit Pawar’s blessing long before it was finalised. Kayanat’s appearance alongside Parth at Revati’s wedding had already set off whispers in political circles. Those whispers are now set to end with a low-key engagement ceremony in Pune. Only close family and friends are expected to attend the function.